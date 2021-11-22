Dumfries and Galloway man hospitalised after three men break into home and attack him

PA Images stockshot of Police Scotland officers.
Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Credit: PA Images

A man was hospitalised after three men broke into his home in Dumfries and Galloway and attacked him.

This took place on Ivy Place, Lockerbie, at approximately 4pm on Saturday.The victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital and his injuries were described as "serious but not life-threatening".

Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to come forward.Detective Sergeant Graeme Robertson, from Dumfries and Galloway CID, said:

Officers can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 2620 of 20 November. Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

