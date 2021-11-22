A man was hospitalised after three men broke into his home in Dumfries and Galloway and attacked him.

This took place on Ivy Place, Lockerbie, at approximately 4pm on Saturday.The victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital and his injuries were described as "serious but not life-threatening".

Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to come forward.Detective Sergeant Graeme Robertson, from Dumfries and Galloway CID, said:

We are urging anyone with information on who is responsible for this attack to please come forward. We are also keen to hear from anyone with CCTV from the area, or any motorists who were near Ivy Place around the time of the incident and may have potential dashcam footage. DS Graeme Robertson, Police Scotland

Officers can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 2620 of 20 November. Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

