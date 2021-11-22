Dumfries and Galloway man hospitalised after three men break into home and attack him
A man was hospitalised after three men broke into his home in Dumfries and Galloway and attacked him.
This took place on Ivy Place, Lockerbie, at approximately 4pm on Saturday.The victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital and his injuries were described as "serious but not life-threatening".
Police Scotland have appealed for witnesses to come forward.Detective Sergeant Graeme Robertson, from Dumfries and Galloway CID, said:
Officers can be contacted on 101 quoting incident 2620 of 20 November. Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Read more: