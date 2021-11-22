Patients in two Cumbrian hospitals are allowed visitors for the first time in more than a year from today.

For most of the Covid-19 pandemic, visiting has been suspended at the the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle and the West Cumbria Hospital in Whitehaven except in a small number of circumstances.

The North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Trust - responsible for both hospitals - has updated its rules and now, one nominated close family member or friend can make a pre-booked visit visit for what the trust has described as a "limited time".

This can be a different person every day and must be someone over the age of 16-years-old.

Jill Foster, the trust's chief nurse, said: “We know that the suspension of visiting has been extremely difficult for patients and families and we hope that the public understand why that decision was made during the pandemic.

We now feel that we are able to bring back visiting albeit in a restricted and controlled way for our adult inpatients. Visiting will need to be booked directly with the ward so that we can maintain our cleaning schedules and maintain social distancing. Jill Foster, North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Trust

Anyone who visits will also be expected to follow hygiene measures including increased hand cleaning, wearing a face covering and maintaining social distancing. The trust has published guidance to anyone making a visit.

Ms Foster added: “I would urge the public to be kind to our staff, we cannot safely open to visitors in the way we could before the pandemic. Visitors need to be one person for one hour and must be pre booked. These measures are in place to protect everyone.

Covid has not gone away and we must also be cautious of flu and norovirus, the winter vomiting bug. If a ward on any of our hospital sites has an outbreak of any of these things, visiting to that ward will be suspended immediately. Jill Foster, North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Trust

Ward phone numbers can be found here or the switchboard can be reached on 01228 523444.

