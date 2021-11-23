Carlisle United are hoping for a long-delayed home win tonight, in the knowledge that if results play out a particular way they could be at the bottom of League Two by midnight.

The Blues are taking on Harrogate Town at Brunton Park this evening.

Scunthorpe - the present holders of the lowest position in the league - are also in action against Leyton Orient.

Should The Cumbrians lose and Scunthorpe win, Carlisle will be 24th out of 24.

The side has not won a league match in 12 outings and fans are hoping things can be turned around tonight.

Manager Keith Millen was positive after their last game, which saw them lose 2-1 away to Exeter City, saying that in spite of the result the team showed the kind of quality which was needed for the future. He was particularly impressed by The Blues' consolation goal, scored by Jordan Gibson.

He said: "It was a really good goal, and the things that Brennan Dickenson and Jordan Gibson did with such quality earn you those small margins that let your score,” the gaffer said. It was a great ball from Bren and Gibbo arrived with a really good finish.

We need more of those moments, and we need 11 players on the pitch to produce even more of them. When we get that we’ll be okay. Keith Millen

He added:

I want us to keep getting better at what we’re doing. We will be the same, we need to get better at it, and when we do we can be effective. Keith Millen

Harrogate were promoted to League Two last year and matches between them and Carlisle have had an interesting history.

The two sides' first meeting was abandoned after 10 minutes because of issues with the playing surface while the second was cancelled after a power failure.

Two fixtures have been completed between the sides though with Harrogate winning one and the other ending in a draw.

The Sulphurites are in good form, having won their last league game 3-1 against Walsall and sit seventh in League two.

Kick-off tonight is at 7.45pm.

