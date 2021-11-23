A new £50m city centre campus for the University of Cumbria is set to be developed in Carlisle.

The money will be invested in the Citadels site in the centre of the city, including its iconic Grade I-listed towers, which have previously been a crown court and offices for Cumbria County Council.

This money is from a grant of more than £450m provided by the Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities - through the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal - made earlier this year.

£452m is how much the deal, with a joint plan between the UK and Scottish governments, is worth.

The proposes new campus is set to include publicly accessible spaces cultural and commercial uses. In addition it is hoped it will address inequality by creating making higher education and training more accessible.Carlisle City Council, Cumbria Local Enterprise Partnership, the county council and the university have all been involved in the project. University vice chancellor, Professor Julie Mennell, said: “We were established to play a central role in increasing higher education participation and addressing the higher-level education and skills needs of Cumbria and the wider region. This continues to be one of our primary strategic aims and has never been so important.

I am sure the Citadels project will be truly transformational for place and people. I look forward to working partners and colleagues to deliver it. In, for and from our region. Prof Julie Mennell, University of Cumbria

Political leaders were also keen to praise the investment.

Councillor Stewart Young, leader of the county council, said: “I’m delighted that the Borderlands Partnership board have agreed to invest £50m through the Deal. This is an exciting transformational project which will help to raise the profile of Carlisle as a university city so we can develop opportunities, skills and infrastructure to drive regional growth and also attract businesses and younger people to Cumbria.”Councillor John Mallinson, leader of the city council, added:“The overall vision of this ambitious project is to bring the iconic Citadel buildings back into use, respecting the heritage whilst creating a modern and vibrant new hub for learning, business and culture that re-shapes the future of Carlisle and the Borderlands region for the benefit of its communities and future generations.

Neil O'Brien MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Levelling Up , Housing and Communities, also commented.

He said:

The £50m investment from the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal is a transformational moment for the city of Carlisle. I’m delighted that this funding will deliver a new university campus at this historic site, breathing new life into the city centre. The project will help fuel the regeneration of the area, supporting local jobs and powering the economy as we build back better from the pandemic. Neil O'Brien MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Levelling Up , Housing and Communities

People will be asked their views via a public consultation on the plans before the end of this year.

