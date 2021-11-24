Cumbrian garden takes top prize in Royal Horticultural Society awards

Play video

Report by Bairbre Holmes

A garden nursery in a small Cumbrian village has been given one of the Royal Horticultural Society's most prestigious prizes.

Larch Cottage Nurseries in Melkinthorpe, near Penrith, is the first-ever overall winner of the RHS Partner Garden of the Year contest.

This is a title voted on by the society's members and other visitors and was designed to showcase how green spaces can benefit mental and physical health and wellbeing.

The competition was launched this year and the Cumbrian nursery beat hundreds of competitors from around the UK and overseas to take the prize.

As part of the prize will have a photoshoot which will be featured in RHS magazine next year.

A spokesperson for the nursery said:

After the recent few years so many more people have discovered the beauty, sanctuary, and importance of these outside spaces. We are so pleased that the gardens reflect this as they hold a special place in our lives and hearts from the chapel where we were married, and the gardens we dreamt to establish since we first stepped foot in Melkinthorpe. Larch Cottage Nurseries

The nurseries were set up by its owner, landscape designer Peter Scott, in 1984.

He said: "This award from the RHS means more to us than winning a Gold medal at Chelsea."

The site will be the subject of a photoshoot for the RHS' magazine, which will be sent our to its members.

