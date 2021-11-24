With only goal difference keeping Carlisle United off the bottom of the League Two table, manger Keith Millen has said: "We need to change."

The Blues lost 0-2 last night to visitors Harrogate Town with both George Thomson and Alex Pattison finding the back of the net for the visitors.

Fellow strugglers Scunthorpe United were able to hold Leyton Orient to a draw and as a result both teams are equal on 13 points and occupy the bottom two places of the table.

Following the result, Millen said:

I’m not going to sit here and talk about whatever possession we had, how many crosses, how many opportunities, or anything like that.I think they had three attempts on goal and they punished us twice. That’s not an answer, and we have to change. I have to change it and I’m not going to talk about how we passed the ball within passing patterns. Keith Millen

The manager added that the mentality at the club needs to be addressed.

He said: “I always protect the players, I always will, but we have to change the mentality. That’s what it is, it’s a mentality, and we cannot continue to have people telling me that we’re playing better football – when you’re losing football matches that’s not acceptable.

“I have to change the mentality of the group before Saturday. We need to change the momentum we’re in. I’m not going to hide behind the way we’re playing. It doesn’t matter how you play, you have to have the mentality where you’re going to win your next football match."

Millen also said that the player need to "start winning" and commented:

To dominate the game like we did and then to lose, that’s down to more of a mindset than it is the tactics or the style we’re playing. Keith Millen

Carlisle have now gone 13 league games without a win and will be back in action this weekend when they take on Walsall, who are in 11th place in League Two.

