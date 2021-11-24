Man hospitalised after 'serious' assault in Scottish Borders

A man was hospitalised with "serious" injuries following an attack in the Scottish Borders.

This assault happened outside Angus O'Malley's Sports Bar, in The Valley area of Selkirk at 1am on Sunday.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was taken to Borders General Hospital.

Detective Constable Liam Myers of Police Scotland said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was in or around The Valley around the time of the incident, or has any information which could assist our enquiries, to please come forward.“

Officers can be contacted on 101, quoting incident 0266 of November 21. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be reached on 0800 555111 for those who wish to remain anonymous.