Troubled Dumfries and Galloway care home to close

A troubled care home in Dumfries and Galloway is set to close after a new operator could not be found.

Dumfries and Galloway Council has been in charge at Singleton Park Care Home at Courance, near Lockerbie, since October.

The authority took control after the care home's registration was suspended following "serious concerns" about the quality of care being raised by a watchdog raised.

Residents will be transferred to other care homes and facilities as Singleton Park is closed.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership had already sent in NHS staff to provide care support and manage Singleton Park temporarily but the council had to step in because it has responsibility for adult services.

Partnership chief officer Julie White said: “Every step has been taken to find a suitable care provider to take over the running of this home.

“This followed the Care Inspectorate’s successful legal bid for the then provider to have its registration suspended – amid concerns over the quality of care at Singleton Park Care Home.

“Throughout, the care of residents at the home has been our prime concern, and Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care acted immediately, providing direct support to the residents by committing its own staff to work alongside Singleton Park employees.

She also praised staff at Singleton Park, who continued to work at the care home following the Care Inspectorate’s intervention, have been praised for their commitment and dedication.

The responsibility for the formal closure will be retained by the chief social work officer for the council, Lillian Cringles.

