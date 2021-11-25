Campaign to make Dumfries a city officially launched
A bid to make Dumfries Scotland's most southerly city has been officially launched.
Officially called 'Queen of the South' the aim is to have the town's status changed as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Civic Awards next year.
The Provost of Dumfries, Cllr Tracey Little, along with the committee she is leading, will submit the completed bid by December 8. Other Scottish towns expected to submit a bid include Dunfermline, Greenock, Oban and Irvine.
She also said that city status would bring jobs, investment and opportunities for young people to Dumfries.
Should Dumfries become a city?
In 2012, in the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee year, Perth, Chelmsford and St Asaph became cities.
At present, there are seven cities in Scotland: Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Perth and Stirling.
Mark Jardine, of the People’s Project, one of the organisations supporting the bid, said the town becoming a city would be the fulfillment of a long-term dream for him.
Several young people from the four high schools in Dumfries – Dumfries High School, Dumfries Academy, North-West Campus and St Joseph’s College - are involved in the bid.
Craig Adams, 16, a sixth-year student from Dumfries High School, is one. He said: “It would be amazing if we won this competition and get this incredible honour from the Queen.”
Abi Kelly, 17, also a sixth-year student from Dumfries High, added: “It would be great for the area and would create new jobs and training opportunities for young people as more companies would want to move to Dumfries.”
The campaign is also hoping to receive backing from celebrities with a connection to Dumfries and Galloway.