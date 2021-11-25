Campaign to make Dumfries a city officially launched

A bid to make Dumfries Scotland's most southerly city has been officially launched.

Officially called 'Queen of the South' the aim is to have the town's status changed as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Civic Awards next year.

The Provost of Dumfries, Cllr Tracey Little, along with the committee she is leading, will submit the completed bid by December 8. Other Scottish towns expected to submit a bid include Dunfermline, Greenock, Oban and Irvine.

This is a rare opportunity to showcase Dumfries – and the wider region – and show our ambition to grow and develop. We are absolutely in this to win it. Dumfries has such a rich culture and history, as well as civic pride to be proud of. Cllr Tracey Little, Dumfries and Galloway Council

She also said that city status would bring jobs, investment and opportunities for young people to Dumfries.

In 2012, in the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee year, Perth, Chelmsford and St Asaph became cities.

At present, there are seven cities in Scotland: Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness, Perth and Stirling.

Could Dumfries become a city?

Mark Jardine, of the People’s Project, one of the organisations supporting the bid, said the town becoming a city would be the fulfillment of a long-term dream for him.

I have been seeking to get city status for Dumfries for more than 20 years. It was a dream of mine as a child. Since Inverness achieved city status, the whole of the Highland region has gone from strength to strength. I firmly believe that Dumfries and Galloway could do likewise. As ‘Queen of the South’, we really would be the first city in Scotland. Mark Jardine

Several young people from the four high schools in Dumfries – Dumfries High School, Dumfries Academy, North-West Campus and St Joseph’s College - are involved in the bid.

Craig Adams, 16, a sixth-year student from Dumfries High School, is one. He said: “It would be amazing if we won this competition and get this incredible honour from the Queen.”

Abi Kelly, 17, also a sixth-year student from Dumfries High, added: “It would be great for the area and would create new jobs and training opportunities for young people as more companies would want to move to Dumfries.”

The campaign is also hoping to receive backing from celebrities with a connection to Dumfries and Galloway.