On tonight's programme - Holyrood falls silent in memory of all women killed by men at the start of a sixteen day global campaign against gender-based violence . And MSPs hear from one of their own, Michelle Thomson, on how little has changed since she spoke publicly about being raped at the age of 14. Also on the programme, the First Minister calls for a more humane asylum system after the deaths in the English channel . And our regular commentators Alex Massie from The Times and The Scotsman's Joyce McMillan join Peter MacMahon to discuss the asylum system and to look ahead to this weekend's SNP conference.

