A Cumbrian footballer who was severely injured in Australia has taken another step on his road to recovery.

Danny Hodgson - a former Carlisle United youth player who now plays for Edith Cowan University football team in Joondalup, Western Australia - has moved to a new hospital, where he will work top complete a grueling physical rehabilitation programme.

This will include him learning to swallow, drink, eat and eventually talk again.

He had been treated at the Royal Perth Hospital for 82 days following an alleged unprovoked attack in a railway station in Perth. This had included time in an induced coma.

The medical team were praised in a joint statement from his parents - Nicola and Peter Hodgson, both of Cleator Moor.

Despite his significant injuries Danny spent every minute of those 82 days in Royal Perth fighting. He never gave up and the ICU doctors nicknamed him 'Ironman'. We are eternally grateful for the medical staff in ICU and the Trauma Unit who helped save Danny. Nicola and Peter Hodsgson

This new photo of Danny Hodgson and his father has been issued by his family.

Danny is now being treated in Fiona Stanley Hospital in Perth, having moved there yesterday.

Yesterday was a huge milestone for Danny and our family, but he has a long way to go. He must learn to swallow, drink, eat and, eventually, talk again and that is just the beginning. His physical rehabilitation will be gruelling, and we know that for every tiny step forward there is likely to be setbacks. Nicola and Peter Hodgson

His family also prsied the support they have had in Western Australia, pointing out that several local firms there have carried out work at his home for the day when he can return home.