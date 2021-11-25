Severely injured Cumbrian footballer takes next step in recovery
A Cumbrian footballer who was severely injured in Australia has taken another step on his road to recovery.
Danny Hodgson - a former Carlisle United youth player who now plays for Edith Cowan University football team in Joondalup, Western Australia - has moved to a new hospital, where he will work top complete a grueling physical rehabilitation programme.
This will include him learning to swallow, drink, eat and eventually talk again.
He had been treated at the Royal Perth Hospital for 82 days following an alleged unprovoked attack in a railway station in Perth. This had included time in an induced coma.
The medical team were praised in a joint statement from his parents - Nicola and Peter Hodgson, both of Cleator Moor.
Danny is now being treated in Fiona Stanley Hospital in Perth, having moved there yesterday.
His family also prsied the support they have had in Western Australia, pointing out that several local firms there have carried out work at his home for the day when he can return home.