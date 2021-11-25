Residents are being encouraged to prepare for power cuts, damage to buildings and fallen trees as winds of up to 75mph are expected to hit the Scottish Borders.

The Met Office earlier announced Storm Arwen as the first named storm of the year, and have since issued an amber wind warning for almost all of the region.

A yellow warning is also in place for much of the UK, with both covering the time period between 3pm on Friday (26 November) and 9am on Saturday.

As it's coming from a north to north easterly direction, large waves are also anticipated along the Berwickshire coast, particularly at high tide.

In addition, colder temperatures may bring some flurries of snow at the highest areas of the region.

Amber weather warning

Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life

Probably damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

Some roads and bridges likely to close

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

Yellow weather warning