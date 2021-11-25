Storm Arwen: Scottish Borders prepare for 75mph winds after amber warning
Residents are being encouraged to prepare for power cuts, damage to buildings and fallen trees as winds of up to 75mph are expected to hit the Scottish Borders.
The Met Office earlier announced Storm Arwen as the first named storm of the year, and have since issued an amber wind warning for almost all of the region.
A yellow warning is also in place for much of the UK, with both covering the time period between 3pm on Friday (26 November) and 9am on Saturday.
As it's coming from a north to north easterly direction, large waves are also anticipated along the Berwickshire coast, particularly at high tide.
In addition, colder temperatures may bring some flurries of snow at the highest areas of the region.
Amber weather warning
Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life
Probably damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected
Some roads and bridges likely to close
There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties
Yellow weather warning
There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected