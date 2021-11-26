Border Sport in Focus: Episode 10, Guy Learmouth's battle back from Covid-19

Play video

In the last episode of this series, we met up again with Guy Learmonth, the British 800 metres athlete who started the first series three years ago.

Guy's hopes of Olympic fame in Tokyo were dashed when he contracted Covid-19 and he hid himself away trying to come to terms with his disappointment.

He gave us an exclusive interview to talk for the first time about his struggles and how he coped with his demons before bouncing back with a new positive outlook and fresh targets.