Cumbrians urged to 'Ask for Angela' if feeling unsafe on a night out
Pubgoers across Cumbria are being urged to 'Ask for Angela' if they feel unsafe while out.
The county's police force has re-launched the national initiative to tie in with the reopening of most venues following the pandemic, and the festive season.
It allows people to discreetly signal for help by going up to the bar and asking for 'Angela' - a code name which will alert staff so they can defuse a situation.
The person using this will then be taken to a safe location so they can speak in confidence, call a friend, or simply leave the venue.
Participating venues have briefed and trained their employees to deal with such situations.
The initiative started in Lincolnshire in 2016, and has since been rolled out across the country, with many big cities like London and Leeds getting involved.
Closer to home, Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, says more bars and pubs in the region have signed up this time round.
If you are on a night out or date and find yourself in need of further support, you can contact police on www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit or dial 999 in an emergency.