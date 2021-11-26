Cumbrians urged to 'Ask for Angela' if feeling unsafe on a night out

Pubgoers across Cumbria are being urged to 'Ask for Angela' if they feel unsafe while out.

The county's police force has re-launched the national initiative to tie in with the reopening of most venues following the pandemic, and the festive season.

It allows people to discreetly signal for help by going up to the bar and asking for 'Angela' - a code name which will alert staff so they can defuse a situation.

The person using this will then be taken to a safe location so they can speak in confidence, call a friend, or simply leave the venue.

Participating venues have briefed and trained their employees to deal with such situations.

People want to feel safe when they are out, however the feedback we received was that people unfortunately don’t always feel safe when they are out in town at night. That is why this scheme is so important; it can provide the public with piece of mind that a discreet exit method is available should they be in a situation where they feel worried and concerned. Temporary Chief Inspector Gill Cherry, night-time economy lead for Cumbria Constabulary

Credit: AreYouOk

The initiative started in Lincolnshire in 2016, and has since been rolled out across the country, with many big cities like London and Leeds getting involved.

Closer to home, Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, says more bars and pubs in the region have signed up this time round.

All our staff know what to do when somebody asks for Angela. They will act quickly and discreetly to best support the person in need of help. We want people to be able to feel they can relax and have a nice night out. This initiative is a fantastic addition to creating a safer environment for everyone. Carol Carruthers, manager of Walkabout Carlisle

If you are on a night out or date and find yourself in need of further support, you can contact police on www.cumbria.police.uk/reportit or dial 999 in an emergency.