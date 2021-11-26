A new image has been released by police hoping to identify a woman whose remains were found in Dumfries and Galloway 15 years ago.

These remains were discovered on Port Logan beach, near Stranraer, on Wednesday, November 22, 2006.

Investigations have - so far - not resulted in her being identified.

This facial reconstruction has been created by Police Scotland and Glasgow Caledonian University's cold case unit and officers hope someone may recognise the woman and be able to help find out what happened to her.

Inspector Iain Milligan, of the force’s national missing person unit, said: “Missing person reports across the UK have been checked without success to this point. The work done by Professor Caroline Wilkinson and the face lab at Liverpool John Moores University has provided us with a representation of the woman’s face based on details from the remains that were found. I also appreciate the help that the cold caseunit at Glasgow Caledonian University has provided us with in our investigation over the past several months.

I hope that people will take a look and see if they recognise this woman. We want to be able to reunite her with her family and also find out what happened to her. Insp Iain Milligan, Police Scotland

Existing forensic information has shown that the woman was aged between 30 and 50, was of thin build and between 4ft 11in and 5ft 4in tall. She was wearing size 10 black Bay Trading trousers, a white BHS size 34C bra and tan-coloured tights.

Dr Maureen Taylor, of Glasgow Caledonian University, said: “The Cold Case Unit offers a unique opportunity for students to develop real-world investigative skills. These skills have been put to the test to help investigate the Port Logan woman, 15 years on from when she was found.

We hope the new facial reconstruction jogs someone’s memory and adds more pieces of the puzzle as to who she might be. Dr Maureen Taylor. Glasgow Caledonian University

Anyone who thinks they recognise the woman - or who has any information - can contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting missing person reference number 06-026047.