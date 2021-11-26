Red warning issued for Scottish Borders as Storm Arwen predicted to bring 75mph winds
Parts of the Scottish Borders are set to be hit by winds of up to 75mph today which could bring power cuts, property damage and flying debris.
The Met Office earlier announced Storm Arwen as the first named storm of the year and has since issued the first red warning for wind alone since 2016, covering coastal areas from Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire south to Middlesbrough and parts of North Yorkshire.
This warning comes into effect at 3pm and is in place until 2am tomorrow.
The Met Office has said that a red warning brings several danagers:
Flying debris resulting in danger to life
Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down
Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights
Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage
Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes
Graeme Day, the Scottish transport minister, urged people travelling to take the weather into account.
Other parts of the Scottish Borders are covered by an amber warning for wind - the second most serous of the Met Office's warnings - while eastern parts of Dumfries and Galloway and Cumbria are both covered by yellow warnings for wind.
In addition, colder temperatures may bring some flurries of snow at the highest areas of the region.
Amber weather warning
Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life
Probably damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected
Some roads and bridges likely to close
There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties
Yellow weather warning
There is a small chance of travel delays on roads with some stranded vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel
There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected