Parts of the Scottish Borders are set to be hit by winds of up to 75mph today which could bring power cuts, property damage and flying debris.

The Met Office earlier announced Storm Arwen as the first named storm of the year and has since issued the first red warning for wind alone since 2016, covering coastal areas from Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire south to Middlesbrough and parts of North Yorkshire.

This warning comes into effect at 3pm and is in place until 2am tomorrow.

The Met Office has said that a red warning brings several danagers:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes

Graeme Day, the Scottish transport minister, urged people travelling to take the weather into account.

The whole country is going to see blustery conditions, but the Met Office is telling us that eastern parts of Scotland in particular are going to see some difficult weather. Graeme Day MSP

Other parts of the Scottish Borders are covered by an amber warning for wind - the second most serous of the Met Office's warnings - while eastern parts of Dumfries and Galloway and Cumbria are both covered by yellow warnings for wind.

In addition, colder temperatures may bring some flurries of snow at the highest areas of the region.

Amber weather warning

Flying debris is likely and could lead to Injuries or danger to life

Probably damage to trees, temporary structures and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Longer journey times and cancellations likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected

Some roads and bridges likely to close

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

Yellow weather warning