Man dies after tree falls on him in Ambleside during Storm Arwen

A man has died after a tree fell on him in Ambleside.

Police, ambulance and fire service personnel all attended Vicarage Road at 11pm last night (26 November), but the man, who was from Lancaster, died at the scene.

The police and other agencies were still at the scene this morning as the tree remained in a dangerous position, and people were asked to avoid the area until it is made safe.

Wind speeds close to 100mph were recorded overnight Credit: ITV News

Cumbria Police are urging the public to remain vigilant, and to plan their journeys accordingly following storm damage.

Roads and streets have been made dangerous by the fallen trees and damage to electrical pylons and telephone lines.

Thousands of homes were experiencing power outages due to damage to power lines and properties in Broughton-in-Furness were being affected by telephone outages.

Large trees were felled in this garden in Langholm Credit: Nicol Nicolson

Many roads across the Scottish Borders were closed into Saturday including near Duns, Kelso and Eyemouth.

Train services between England and Scotland are suspended with many cancellations on the Borders Railway between Tweedbank and Edinburgh.

Despite the east coast experiencing the strongest winds there were only limited reports of serious damage.