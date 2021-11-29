'You will be taken seriously': Cumbria Police launch new domestic abuse campaign
Police are urging those in Cumbria who've experienced any form of domestic abuse to speak up, as part of its latest campaign.
Despite dealing with incidents all year round, the force says it usually sees an increase at this time of year, so is ramping up efforts to protect those at risk and get them the help they need.
It's also reaching out to potential offenders who recognise that their behaviour towards a partner or family member is inappropriate, so they too can get help.
"I’d like to take this opportunity to appeal to potential offenders to stop and think about the harm that they are doing to their loved ones", DCI Yallop added.
In the last year, the force has been behind more than 600 prosecutions, the securing of 265 restraining orders and the issuing of nearly 70 domestic violence protection orders.
There are five categories of domestic abuse:
Physical abuse: Any kind of physical violence, including objects being thrown or threats of the use of a weapon.
Controlling behaviour: This can include controlling who the victim meets or speaks to, what they access on social media, what they wear and monitoring a person’s movements.
Coercive behaviour: Where the victim is forced to do things against their will, or they are constantly shouted at, ridiculed, deliberately frightened, threatened or made to feel like they have to walk on eggshells.
Financial abuse: Where the perpetrator controls the victim’s finances or restricts what money they can access for themselves or others.
Psychological abuse: Where a perpetrator destroys the confidence, outlook or mindset of the victim.
Help and support
If you have been the victim of domestic abuse, or are concerned for someone who is, you can report this by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.
ManKind - 01823 334244
Refuge - 0808 2000 247
The Dash Charity - 01753 549865
Victim Support - 0808 1689 111