Police are urging those in Cumbria who've experienced any form of domestic abuse to speak up, as part of its latest campaign.

Despite dealing with incidents all year round, the force says it usually sees an increase at this time of year, so is ramping up efforts to protect those at risk and get them the help they need.

Nobody should ever have to suffer domestic abuse and if you’re scared at home, there is help out there. Tackling these awful crimes and safeguarding vulnerable people is a key priority for us. We take reports seriously and we treat all cases with sensitivity. Detective Chief Inspector James Yallop, Cumbria Police

It's also reaching out to potential offenders who recognise that their behaviour towards a partner or family member is inappropriate, so they too can get help.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to appeal to potential offenders to stop and think about the harm that they are doing to their loved ones", DCI Yallop added.

In the last year, the force has been behind more than 600 prosecutions, the securing of 265 restraining orders and the issuing of nearly 70 domestic violence protection orders.

600 The number of domestic abuse prosecutions in Cumbria in the last year.

265 The number of restraining orders issued by Cumbria Police in the last year.

There are five categories of domestic abuse:

Physical abuse: Any kind of physical violence, including objects being thrown or threats of the use of a weapon.

Controlling behaviour: This can include controlling who the victim meets or speaks to, what they access on social media, what they wear and monitoring a person’s movements.

Coercive behaviour: Where the victim is forced to do things against their will, or they are constantly shouted at, ridiculed, deliberately frightened, threatened or made to feel like they have to walk on eggshells.

Financial abuse: Where the perpetrator controls the victim’s finances or restricts what money they can access for themselves or others.

Psychological abuse: Where a perpetrator destroys the confidence, outlook or mindset of the victim.

Help and support

If you have been the victim of domestic abuse, or are concerned for someone who is, you can report this by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.