Storm Arwen: More than 200 seal pups die in Scottish Borders

More than 200 seal pups have died in the Scottish Borders after the east coast was battered by wind during Storm Arwen.

They died in a bay at Pettico Wick, part of the St Abb's Head National Nature Reserve in Berwickshire.

Staff there found 224 pups in the water, with "many more" washing up ashore.

They have plans to carry out a survey on animal numbers later this week but they are not confident about numbers.

A spokesman said: "Having worked on seal colonies for 10 years I have never seen a storm cause damage on anything like this scale before."

We are planning to do another survey this week to see what the damage is to the rest of the colonies but it doesn’t look good. This is a risk Grey Seals take with their breeding strategy, pupping at this time of year when storms are most frequent. But for this kind of phenomenal storm to hit at the peak of pupping is exceptional. St Abbs National Nature Reserve

Trees have also come down on the reserve and staff have urged people to avoid the wooded side of its loch. Staff say they will have to undertake a "long clean-up operation".