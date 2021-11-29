Storm Arwen hit our region hard with strong winds over the weekend and has left a trail of destruction in its wake.

In addition, many parts of the region have been covered in snow as temperatures have dropped.

The weather is affecting things on the roads and railways of our region.

Roads:

The A66 is closed in both directions due to snow from Penrith across to the A1 at Scotch Corner. Efforts are ongoing to recover stranded vehicles

The A686 Hartside Pass is closed in both directions also due to heavy snowfall, between Melmerby and Alston

The B6276 is closed in both directions between Brough and Middleton-in-Teesdale

Rail:

Service is suspended on Northern between Carlisle and Skipton due to poor conditions

No LNER, Transpennine Express or CrossCounty trains are running on the East Coast Mainline between Edinburgh and Newcastle, which affects services from Berwick

Earlier today there was disruption on ScotRail services between Dumfries and Kilmarnock because of a power failure but this has now returned to normal.

In addition, the B5284 has reopened in both directions. A fallen tree at The Sun Inn at Crook in County Durham had been affecting traffic on the the A5074 towards Windermere.