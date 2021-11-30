REPRESENTING BORDER TUESDAY 30TH NOVEMBEROn tonight's programme - we report on the growing anger of south of Scotland residents left without heat and power five days on from Storm Arwen . The Scottish Government's accused of a monumental failure of planning. Also on the programme Nicola Sturgeon reveals all nine Scottish Omicron cases are linked to a single private event as she urges Scots to step up compliance with current precautions. Peter MacMahon speaks to Dr Christine Tait-Burkard from the University of Edinburgh's Roslin Institute. And could the region at last be on the road to better cross border transport links? We'll debate the proposals of the Union Connectivity Review with the South of Scotland MSPs Christine Grahame and Finlay Carson.

