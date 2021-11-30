Storm Arwen: Scottish Borders Council warns of further disruption

Scottish Borders Council has warned that bad weather over the next 24 hours could cause more disruption to the district it deals with the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

The Met Office has advised that there may be wet, cold and windy conditions over the next 24 hours, including northerly winds of up to 60mph.

This weather is not unusual for this time of year - and no warnings have been issued - but the council has warned that it could have an effect on recovery operations.

Flood barriers will also be deployed in Eyemouth tomorrow at high tide. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned that there is a chance waves could overtop at approximately midday.