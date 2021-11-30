Storm Arwen: Thousands still without power as response continues

Thousands of homes across southern Scotland and in Cumbria remain without power after Storm Arwen battered the region over the weekend.

Local authorities are continuing to offer help to anyone affected by outages and engineers are at work on both sides of the border restoring electricity to homes and businesses.

Many smaller roads are still treacherous and motorists have been urged to use caution.

In the Scottish Borders, the council is providing hot meals in Duns Primary School between midday and 8pm and from Ayton Primary School from midday to 2pm. The authority has also urged anyone who needs food and drink to contact their local community assistance hub by calling 0300 1001800.

The exact number of properties without power today has not been concerned but the council has said that many of the district's outages are in "rural Berwickshire". Last night, SP Energy Networks said "In Scotland, 2,488 customers are currently affected [by a loss of power], mainly in the Borders, Dumfriesshire, Fife and Lothian."

South of the border, Electricity North West are running food vans in Cumbria. These are located in Alston, Ambleside, Backbarrow, Cartnem, Coniston, Kendal and Old Hutton. It has also set up respite centres in Ambleside, Bolton-by-Bowland and Coniston.

The company has warned that some people may be without power for some time.

Providing an accurate time for restoration has been a priority for us, but it was important for us to understand the extent of the damage to the network to be able to provide this information. Because the damage is so widespread, it means some customers will remain off supply for a few more days. Stephanie Trubshaw, incident manager and customer director, Electricity North West

She added tha the company was encouraging its customers without power "to make alternative arrangements where possible and we are continuing to proactively reach out to our customers who may be in particularly vulnerable circumstances".

Cumbria County Council confirmed that 180 trees had been cleared by its workers following the storm.

Storm damage has caused the cancellation of rail services between Carlisle and Skipton.

There are still some roads across our region. For details of issues in the Borders click here, for Cumbria click here and for Dumfries and Galloway, click here