REPRESENTING BORDER WEDNESDAY 1ST DECEMBEROn tonight's programme - the South of Scotland residents left in the dark for days. We report from the Berwickshire fishing village of Burnmouth as questions mount on why the country wasn't better prepared to face Storm Arwen. Also tonight, grieving families call for the bosses of Scotland's biggest health board to be sacked. In an emotional and angry Holyrood debate on Scotland's super hospital opposition parties pile pressure on the government in what they claim is the biggest scandal of the devolution era. Plus a post conference boost for the SNP - a new opinion poll suggests a surge in support for independence as Boris Johnson's ratings hit an all time low. Peter MacMahon speaks to Emily Gray from Ipsos MORI Scotland. And we look ahead to next week's Scottish budget with Mairi Spowage, the Acting Director at the economic think tank the Fraser of Allander Institute

Play video