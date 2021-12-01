Play video

Scenes from above Cumbria today

This is what the devastating effects of Storm Arwen on Cumbria look like from the sky.

Helicopters are being used by power supplier Electricity North West as it seeks to restore electricity to homes across the county.

The storm hit Cumbria, the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway on Friday night, bringing winds of up to 90mph in some areas.

This has thousands of homes without power and - in Cumbria - some homes will not be reconnected until Friday.

Stephanie Trubshaw, Electricity North West’s customer director and incident Manager, said: “The devastation caused to our power network by Storm Arwen has been unlike anything we’ve ever seen, and we’re continuing to discover more damage needing repairs."

She added the extra engineers had been brought in from other parts of the UK to help with the repair work and that they were working "flat out".

I understand the frustrations of customers about the restoration times and we have teams working around the clock providing us with information to ensure those times are as accurate as possible. Stephanie Trubshaw, Electricity North West

Helicopter flights are being used by the company to spot damage workers have not been able to see on the ground.

Electricity North West has dealt with approximately 900 different incidents across its supply area as a result of the storm. At its peak, 112,000 of its customers were cut off from the power supply.

The company has been running food vans and emergency accommodation. Similar facilities have also been set up in southern Scotland.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng made a statement on Storm Arwen in the House of Commons today.

“The scale of the restoration effort engineers are facing is enormous," he said.

"The weekend saw exceptionally strong winds… of almost 100mph which have brought large trees and debris down to power lines.”

For those who continue to be without power I know their primary question will be when will power be restored.I have been assured that the overwhelming majority of those still without power today will be restored in the next day or two. Kwasi Kwarteng MP

He added: "Clearly, Storm Arwen was an event the likes of which we haven’t seen for certainly 60 years since the record starts.“We have to be prepared for similarly extreme difficult weather conditions in the future. We have to make sure that our system is resilient in that eventuality.”

Labour MP Grahame Morris, County Durham, whose constituency of Easington was battered by Arwen branded the government