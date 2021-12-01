Thousands of homes in our region remain without electricity as the clean-up from Storm Arwen enters its fifth day.

In Cumbria almost 6.000 homes are without power while in the Scottish Borders it is about 1,000.

Respite centre and meal vans are operating in several places today to help those who are without power.

Stephanie Trubshaw, Electricity North West’s customer director and incident Manager, said: “Today, hundreds of engineers are continuing work and we’re also using a helicopter to help us conduct surveys of the overhead power network. We’re also continuing to coordinate a multi-agency response including blue light services, the NHS, local councils and other support bodies to assist those customers who need additional support.”

She also said that the company is now able to provide more accurate timescales for power being restored via its website.

Our teams are working as quickly as possible to restore power and I do understand the frustrations of customers. We want to provide accurate restoration times for those impacted so alternative arrangements can be made where possible. Stephanie Trubshaw

Storm Arwen caused damage in the Scottish Borders. Credit: ITV Border

SP Energy Networks have also spoken about the situation that company was facing north of the border. Its most recent update was published at 10.30pm yesterday.

Our teams on the ground have worked tirelessly to reconnect power as quickly and as safely as possible to those who have still been off supply today. We had around 2000 still without power in the Borders this morning with a further 300 affected in Dumfries and Galloway. We expect just under 1000 to remain off overnight in the Borders. SP Energy Networks

The company added: “We are offering affected customers hot food and drinks and hotels for anyone who needs this and have fitted generators to customers most in need. We have also been visiting customers to support where individual needs are being identified. Please rest assured we are doing everything we can to reconnect those still off supply as quickly and as safely as we can.”

Scottish Borders Council has opened Duns Primary School from midday-8pm to provide hot meals. The authority has also urged anyone who needs food and drink to contact their local community assistance hub by calling 0300 1001800.

Storm damage has caused the cancellation of rail services between Carlisle and Skipton.

There are still some roads across our region which have been affected by the weather. For details of issues in the Borders click here, for Cumbria click here and for Dumfries and Galloway, click here.