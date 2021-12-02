Boy, 16, dies in Carlisle crash

A 16-year-old boy has died following a crash in Cumbria.

This happened on Holywell Crescent in Carlisle today.

No further details about the teenager have been released.

A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: "At around 4.30pm today officers were responding to a call for service in the Melbourne Park area of Carlisle. Whilst on route they subsequently responded to a motorbike that was involved in a single vehicle collision on Holywell Crescent in the city.

"The rider, a 16-year-old boy from the local area sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries."

Officers investigating the boy's death have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information can contact police via the force's website, quoting incident 134 of today's date. Alternatively, call 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.