On tonight's programme - Nicola Sturgeon says sorry to those wrongly refused their COVID booster jag, but insists Scotland's leading the way on vaccinations. Also tonight, with some South of Scotland residents still without power after Storm Arwen, Ministers admit the government and electricity companies have lessons to learn. And Joyce McMillan and Alex Massie join Peter MacMahon to consider just what those lessons might be, and to reflect on the politics behind plans to improve cross border transport links.

