Dumfries and Galloway tackling greatest health pressures 'in living memory' - and it could get worse
Pressures on health and social care in Dumfries and Galloway are the "greatest in living memory" and there is no guarantee things will not get worse.
That is the message from the organisation in charge of these services, which has appealed to the district's communities to help.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership has made direct appeals to families and loved ones to do whatever they can to help hospital in-patients to make a "speedy" discharge.
Julie White, the Chief Officer of the organisation, who is also Chief Operating Officer of NHS Dumfries and Galloway, described the situation as "unprecedented".
She explained that the biggest issue for services was the volume of people who need support and "finite staffing resource available to meet those needs".
A recruitment drive is underway, but the need for care is immediate.
Mrs White said: “So today we are not just looking not for the ongoing support of our incredible staff and volunteers, but also from our communities.
She added: “For the wider community, anything you can do to help support us at this time will be met with immense appreciation.
"Help us by following guidance which sets out where to seek the most appropriate source of help if needed, but, if it is needed, please do come forward.
"Please continue to be tolerant and understanding as we make some really difficult decisions to manage this unprecedented demand."