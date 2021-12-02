Pressures on health and social care in Dumfries and Galloway are the "greatest in living memory" and there is no guarantee things will not get worse.

That is the message from the organisation in charge of these services, which has appealed to the district's communities to help.

Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership has made direct appeals to families and loved ones to do whatever they can to help hospital in-patients to make a "speedy" discharge.

Julie White, the Chief Officer of the organisation, who is also Chief Operating Officer of NHS Dumfries and Galloway, described the situation as "unprecedented".

Never in the living memory of health and social care services in Dumfries and Galloway have we been faced with such pressures. Not with the move to the new DGRI back in 2017, not in the worst of any winters... this is a whole new level of pressure. And we can’t promise that it’s not going to get any worse. Julie White

She explained that the biggest issue for services was the volume of people who need support and "finite staffing resource available to meet those needs".

A recruitment drive is underway, but the need for care is immediate.

Julie White says there are "unprecedented" challenges in Dumfries and Galloway. Credit: Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership

Mrs White said: “So today we are not just looking not for the ongoing support of our incredible staff and volunteers, but also from our communities.

To families and friends of loved ones currently in our care, anything you can possibly do to help support the return of that person to their home environment will assist us in ensuring we are then able to help others. Get in touch with our teams, guide our approaches, suggest ways in which we can accelerate their return home. Julie White

She added: “For the wider community, anything you can do to help support us at this time will be met with immense appreciation.

"Help us by following guidance which sets out where to seek the most appropriate source of help if needed, but, if it is needed, please do come forward.

"Please continue to be tolerant and understanding as we make some really difficult decisions to manage this unprecedented demand."

We will always be here to provide treatment and care, but the limits of what we are able to do continue to be stretched to new degrees, and I am extremely concerned about how much further these resources can stretch.