Knife Angel brings message to Carlisle

A statue made from 100,000 knives is on display in Cumbria as a stark warning of the impact of knife crime.

The Knife Angel has been erected in Carlisle and will be in the city centre for a month when it will move to Barrow.

It is in the county as part of part of a national Anti-Violence Tour and has been secured by Carlisle City Council, Cumbria County Council, Cumbria Constabulary and Barrow Borough Council.

The Knife Angel aims to educate people about the consequences of violent crimes.

Sergeant Chris Blain ,of Cumbria Constabulary, pointed out that this is the furthest north the angel has ever travelled. The force will tie the visit in to its own campaign to tackle knife crime, Operation Divan and is set to run an amnesty on weapons this month.

We would like to reassure the public that knife related incidents have not risen significantly, however we must maintain awareness of the consequences that knife crime has on individuals, families, and communities. Sgt Chris Blain, Cumbria Constabulary

Cumbria’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: We may not have the scale of knife crimes of some big city areas but sadly we do have some. Knife crime can have a devastating impact on victims, families and communities.

“I know that we can get a bit familiar with messages about crime and knife carrying which is why I think that bringing the Knife Angel to Cumbria is a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of knife crime and the knock-on effects."

Cumbria County Council member, Deborah Earl, cabinet member for public health and communities, said:“Cumbria County Council welcomes the receipt of the Knife Angel in both Carlisle, and later in Barrow as a poignant memorial of the devastating effects of knife crime.