Borders man jailed for historic crimes against women

A man who carried out a series of serious sexual and violent crimes in the Borders has been jailed for eight years.

Phillip Cossar, 40, was found guilty of several offences against women carried out between 2010-19.He was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh today and has also received an indefinite non-harassment order.Detective Sergeant Gillian Paddon, of Police Scotland, said: “Phillip Cossar’s offending was both physical and emotional and carried out over a prolonged period of time with a number of different women. The strength and courage shown by these has to be commended and I hope that this will allow some form of closure for them.

I would urge anyone who has been a victim of serious sexual or violent crime or has concerns about friends or family members, that they get in touch with police. DS Gillian Paddon, Police Scotland

Anyone with any information or concerns surrounding sexual and violent crime can contact the police in confidence on 101 or alternatively the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.