Boy who died in Carlisle crash named as Reuben Price
A boy who died following a crash in Carlisle has been named.
Reuben Price was 16-years-old and from Borland Avenue in the city.
He died at the scene of the crash in Holywell Crescent, which happened at 4.30pm yesterday and involved a motorbike.
Officers investigating the boy's death have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with any information can contact police via the force's website, quoting incident 134 of today's date. Alternatively, call 101.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.