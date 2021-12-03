Play video

Carlisle United manager Keith Millen has said his team is focussed on success in their FA Cup game this weekend - and he hopes it will build momentum for the League Two campaign.

The Blues will take on League One side Shrewsbury Town at Brunton Park tomorrow in the second round of the competition.

The side recorded its first league win in 13 games last weekend with a 1-0 victory at home to Wallsall and then on Wednesday progressed to the third round of the Football League Trophy, after a win on penalties against Lincoln City.

Millen has pointed out the benefits of a club like Carlisle getting to the next stage of the FA Cup.

It is like the Holy Grail for lower league clubs because then you have got the chance then maybe to go and play at one of the Premier League - or Championship - stadiums, which has got to be something you look forward to. I will make sure I come up with something tomorrow which hopefully inspires them to go and win the game. Keith Millen

He admitted though that the league, where the club is in the relegation zone, will remain the overall priority but agreed the cup game was a "positive distraction".

Millen added that he is also focussed on how the team gets its victories. Usually this has been through dominating possession but Tuesday's trophy game was atypical of The Blues' style of play.

He is convinced being able to win in more than one way will be good for the team.

Whatever way you win there are always positives to take from it. I was really pleased with the work rate and the spirit of the group. It was a tough game. Keith Millen

The atmosphere in the dressing room is something he is pleased with.

When you win football matches obviously there is more confidence and more buzz around the changing room, they are a happy group right now. Keith Millen

Millen is though looking at players to add to the squad in the January transfer window.

"Once I have done my work with the players, that is my main focus," he said.

"I have identified where we need to strengthen."

He wants to concentrate on the league games the club has play though before the window opens.

It [transfers] is on the backburner but the work is ongoing. Keith Millen

Carlisle last played Shrewsbury in 2015. The game was at Brunton Park and ended in a 2-1 defeat for the home side.

The teams have played each other 50 times over the years and Carlisle has been the more successful side, winning 16 matches to Shrewsbury's 15.

Kick-off is at 3pm tomorrow.