Around 350 homes in Cumbria were still without power as they woke at the weekend - eight days on from Storm Arwen.

The multi-agency response to the effects of the storm were ongoing on Saturday, December 4, which marked eight days since high winds and heavy rainfall tore through the region - bringing down trees and power lines and leaving thousands without power.

Cumbria Police said the vast majority of customers hit by power cuts were back on the main network supply or powered through a generator.

Electricity North West is yet to restore power to a further 350 homes after reconnecting about 1,000 properties overnight.

A number of other homes were affected by separate power outages overnight, mainly in the Askham-in-Furness and Grisdale areas, but the majority have already had power restored.

Teams and volunteers are continuing to check on the safety and welfare of those without safety, providing advice and support.

Cumbria Police said the multi-agency group set up to deal with this major incident continued to meet regularly every day to monitor the situation.

People are being urged to continue to check on neighbours and people in their community who may be without power.

In general advice, residents are also asked to be aware of the impact forthcoming weather might have on trees already loosened from the ground by last week’s storm and to be mindful of flood warnings in place along stretches of the Cumbrian coastline.

People should contact www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it or call 101 if they have concerns about their own safety and well-being, or the safety and well-being of someone they know.

Locations and times for food vans for those affected on Saturday:

AMBLESIDE- located at Ambleside Waterhead car park, Borrons Road, Waterhead, LA22 0ES, Southwards Farm Shop - available from 9am until approx 6pm

DALTON-IN-FURNESS - located at Dalton Leisure Centre and High Tide Café, Beckside Road, Dalton-in-Furness, LA15 8DA - 9am to 5pm for the Café and 7.30am to 8pm for the Leisure Centre to shower and charge phones

GRIZEBECK - Various locations including Ulpha.

KENDAL – Various locations in Lyth Valley, Crossthwaite, Crook Superior Catering and Winster - Available from 12.30pm until approx 5pm

WINDERMERE - Sugar and Spice 11, Main Road, Windermere, LA23 1DX Open from 9.30am – 4pm

Welfare and respite centres offering support such as warmth, light, phone charging facilities, toilets and kitchen facilities:

AMBLESIDE - Ambleside Parish Centre, Vicarage Rd, Ambleside LA22 9DH. Monday to Friday, open 11am. Phone charging, kitchen and toilet facilities available.

CONISTON - Coniston Sports and Social Club, Shepherds Bridge Lane, Coniston LA21 8AL. Open until 10.30pm or call 015394 41812. Warm beds available, hot water bottles, food and hot drinks.

DALTON-IN-FURNESS - Dalton Leisure Centre, Chapel Street, Dalton-In-Furness, Cumbria, LA15 8DA. Open from 7.30am - 8.30pm. There are showers, phone charging facilities and a cafe serving warm food.

ULVERSTON - free overnight accommodation available at YMCA Lakeside, National Centre, Ulverston LA12 8BD . Customers can access free overnight accommodation with beds and en-suite facilities. Showers (available for anyone regardless of stay), warm environment and mobile phone charging provisions.