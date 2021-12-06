Cumbrian fire finally out - almost a month after it started

A fire in north Cumbria, which had been burning for almost a month has finally been extinguished.

The blaze on the Rockcliffe Estate, near Carlisle, was first reported on November 8, with nearby residents advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

It was at a commercial building, where more than 500 tonnes of plastic caught alight. At the height of the blaze, five fire engines were at the scene and a special aerial ladder platform.

Several organisations have worked to bring the fire under control, including Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, Cumbria County Council, Carlisle City Council and the Environment Agency.

A spokesperson for the county council said: "Work to retrieve the waste from within the structure of the building is now complete.

As a precautionary measure, residents were advised to keep all windows and doors closed whilst this work was carried out. We can confirm that due to the decreased smoke levels, it is safe for residents to open their doors and windows. Cumbria County Council

They also said that there was no need for firefighting at the scene and the premises are now back in the hands of the site management team at North West Recycling, which will demolish the remains of the buildings.

We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding whilst this incident was brought safely to a close. Cumbria County Council

