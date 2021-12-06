Storm Arwen: 'No household in Cumbria without power'

Play video

Paul Bircham, of Electricity North West

Electricity North West has said no-one was without power overnight in Cumbria.

Some homes are being run by generators and have yet to be connected to the network but the supplier has told ITV Border all inhabited homes now have an electrical supply of some kind.

The county was battered by strong winds earlier this month by Storm Arwen, creating damage to the electricity network which left hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity, meaning they could not heat their homes or cook.

This storm also affected power in parts of the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway, cutting thousands of homes off there. Power was restored in these areas last week.

Paul Bircham, the company's regulation and communication director, said: "Nobody was without power overnight, we are in contact with the owners of some empty properties to arrange the connection of generation at their convenience, when they can give us access. We are continuing to rebuild the network there is an enormous amount of work for us still to do. We will be going forward and connecting people back into the main network and disconnecting generation over the next few days.

Mr Bircham added that the firm did not have a "final time" as to when all homes would be back on the grid.

He also spoke about Storm Barra, which he said the company was making "normal storm preparations" for such as extra staff on standby.

There are extra risks because of the damage caused by Storm Arwen, especially trees which were damaged but have not yet fallen.

He added though that the firm was not concerned about any risk of extra power cuts.

The multi-agency response to the situation led by Cumbria County Council has now been stood down.

Food vans were deployed to parts of the county where power restoration was problematic and in total over the last week around 9,400 free hot meals have been served to those in need. Cumbria County Council

Scottish Borders Council has set up skips in Ayton, Duns, Eyemouth and Hutton for waste associated with Storm Arwen.

There are still some roads across our region which have been affected by the weather. For details of issues in the Borders click here, for Cumbria click here and for Dumfries and Galloway, click here.