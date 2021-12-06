There are fresh concerns about power cuts in our region, despite some having only just got their supply back.

The second storm of the season has been named as Storm Barra, and is expected to follow in the footsteps of Storm Arwen by bringing strong winds to Northern England and Southern Scotland - including parts of Cumbria, Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.

Heavy snowfall is also forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday, for which a yellow warning has been issued.

The Met Office says there is a "small chance" travel could be disrupted, and that the conditions could become dangerous due to flying debris.

Thousands were left without power last week because of the weather conditions, but today Electricity North West said no one in Cumbria was without power last night, as those that aren't yet back on the network are being supplied by generators.

The supplier is making its normal preparations for a winter storm but has warned that trees already damaged by Storm Arwen were likely to be a hazard.

Last week also saw a man killed after a tree fell on him in Ambleside.