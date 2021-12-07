Cox: 'Omicron could already be in Cumbria'

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 could already be in Cumbria, according to the county's public health chief.

Colin Cox has told ITV Border that he expects to hear about it in the area "very soon if it is not here already".

Mr Cox added though that he did not expect it to spread rapidly before Christmas.

We will see it happening here. I do not expect to see it spreading very, very quickly - this side of Christmas - but I think it could potentially start to cause some problems into the new year. Colin Cox, Cumbria County Council

Mr Cox also said he did not support a large extension of travel restrictions in the wake of the new variant.

He described such measures as a "blunt instrument" and pointed out they can make it harder for clinicians to reach countries which need help.

