Storm Barra: Two injured as weather batters Cumbria and south Scotland

Two people have been injured as our region feels the force of Storm Barra.

They were in Fitz Park, Keswick, where a tree has fallen in the strong winds.

They were taken to the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle for treatment by the North West Ambulance Service. A spokesperson said their injuries were not serious.

In Dumfries and Galloway, the weather has resulted in several schools having to close in the western part of the district.

Stranraer Academy is shut because of weather damage to the building's roof. Drummore School has also closed after downed trees prevented access to nearby roads.

Borgue School, Kirkcudbright, has suffered a power failure while Park School, Stranraer, said it closed because of "adverse weather posing a danger to children and staff" and Sheuchan School, Stranraer, said it had suffered "high winds, flying debris, structural damage". Details of school closures in the district can be found here.

On the railways, a tree has fallen on the line between Carlisle and Lockerbie, affecting services between the city and Edinburgh and Glasgow. Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Trains are also cancelled between Stranraer and Girvan, in Ayrshire, because of strong winds.

South of the border, a tree on the line has seen services suspended between Oxenholme and Windermere. There are also delays on the service between Barrow and Whitehaven because earlier today a shed roof was blown onto the line.

In Cumbria, the he A684 in Kendal is closed in both directions blocked because of a fallen tree, with congestion reported in the are.

For full details on issues on the roads across the region, in the Borders click here, for Cumbria click here and for Dumfries and Galloway, click here.

Yellow warning for both wind and snow are in place across our region and stay in force until midnight.