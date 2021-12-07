An early intervention team helping vulnerable children and families in Dumfries and Galloway have been hailed for their "absolutely phenomenal" work during the pandemic.

The council's family support team celebrated their first anniversary of being set up last month and have supported 195 vulnerable youngsters across the region during that period.

Operating with two senior social workers and 13 support staff working closely with families, the team deals primarily with early intervention cases for children who are facing problems at home such as neglect, poverty, physical abuse, sexual abuse, drug/alcohol misuse, or poor parenting capacity.

Last year the council agreed to invest £535,000 per annum over three years to fund the family support work.

At the social work committee, council leader Elaine Murray said: "Obviously this investment is to deliver for vulnerable families, it's not to save money.

"Although at some point we hope that by investing in families early on we prevent them from going on to other destinations, whether that's having to be in care, or possibly later on people ending up in the prison system.

It might be helpful though, as people are seeing large sums of money being invested, to get some sort of estimate of - if we weren't doing this - what would be the cost to the public purse. Not because that's the most important reason for doing this because it isn't. Cllr Elaine Murray, Dumfries and Galloway Council

Stephen Morgan, a senior manager with social work's children and families section, replied: "We can absolutely provide data on the number of families that we've diverted fro statutory social work interventions, and give you a cost range in terms of what that would cost for an average journey through the care system."

He added: "I think it's important to emphasise that this service is really about cost avoidance. What we mean by that is we are likely to avoid significantly higher costs in the future, as opposed to making savings immediately.