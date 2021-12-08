Play video

On tonight's programme, following a tenfold increase in cases of the new Omicron variant the First Ministers calls on Scots to stick to current Covid-19 rules to avoid further restrictions over the festive period.

Peter MacMahon asks the National Clinical Director Prof Jason Leitch how worried we should be about the new variant. And after the Scottish Government is warned major changes are required across the economy if it's to meet legally binding climate change targets by the end of the decade, we speak to the one of the two Green Scottish Ministers, Patrick Harvie.

