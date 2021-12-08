Tributes paid to boy who died in Carlisle crash
The family of a teenager who died following a crash in Carlisle have paid tribute to him.
Reuben Price, 16, of Borland Avenue, died after a collision last week on Holywell Avenue, which involved one vehicle.
The family said that Reuben was one of six siblings and was close to his sisters and brother, adding that he was "so happy when his big sister made him an uncle to his niece".
They added: “He had his life planned ahead of him and to see how many people and teachers have since spoke about him shows how loved he was.”