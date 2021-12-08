Tributes paid to boy who died in Carlisle crash

The family of a teenager who died following a crash in Carlisle have paid tribute to him.

Reuben Price, 16, of Borland Avenue, died after a collision last week on Holywell Avenue, which involved one vehicle.

Reuben was a happy boy. His family, and his girlfriend were everything to him. Everywhere you seen Reuben you saw his girlfriend, both were attached at the hip and were definitely soulmates. Family of Reuben Price

The family said that Reuben was one of six siblings and was close to his sisters and brother, adding that he was "so happy when his big sister made him an uncle to his niece".

He was his mam’s human Google Map when she was driving, loved going out to work with his dad and he would also always go visit his granny and grandad especially for the home cured bacon. Reuben was a joker and a prankster, however if you were upset, he would be the first to put his arms around you. Family of Reuben Price

They added: “He had his life planned ahead of him and to see how many people and teachers have since spoke about him shows how loved he was.”