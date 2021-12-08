Young people in Dumfries and Galloway urged to get their booster vaccines
People aged 16-17-years-old in Dumfries and Galloway have been told they need to book their own second Covid-19 vaccination as they will not receive it in school - especially with the rise of the Omicron variant.
This is part of a national move, with over-40s, unpaid carers and household contacts of immune-suppressed asked to book their jag 12 weeks after their second dose.
Dr Nigel Calvert, the immunisation co-ordinator for Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership, said there is an increased need for vaccination boosters.
He added: “It really is a race to try and ensure everyone eligible is as fully vaccinated as possible against the Omicron variant, as this really does offer the highest possible degree of defence."
After at least 12 weeks from the first jag, people can book their second here or by calling 0800 030 8013. These same details apply to anyone who needs a booster, again 12 weeks on from their second dose.
Details on the new variant are still being investigated. Dr Calvert said the impact on businesses and essential services could be "significant".
