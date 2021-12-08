Young people in Dumfries and Galloway urged to get their booster vaccines

People aged 16-17-years-old in Dumfries and Galloway have been told they need to book their own second Covid-19 vaccination as they will not receive it in school - especially with the rise of the Omicron variant.

This is part of a national move, with over-40s, unpaid carers and household contacts of immune-suppressed asked to book their jag 12 weeks after their second dose.

Dr Nigel Calvert, the immunisation co-ordinator for Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership, said there is an increased need for vaccination boosters.

Amazingly, we have still to record our first case of the Omicron variant but we know that it is now present across much of Scotland, that it’s only a matter of time, and that when it does arrive it spreads extremely quickly. Dr Nigel Calvert, Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership

He added: “It really is a race to try and ensure everyone eligible is as fully vaccinated as possible against the Omicron variant, as this really does offer the highest possible degree of defence."

After at least 12 weeks from the first jag, people can book their second here or by calling 0800 030 8013. These same details apply to anyone who needs a booster, again 12 weeks on from their second dose.

I can’t emphasise enough how important it is that people act now, with spaces available at locations across the region until the end of December. The system allows people to choose their own day, time and location, so please act now and help your body develop as much immunity as possible against Covid and the new variant. Dr Nigel Calvert, Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership

Studies are showing that a booster doesn’t just top up your body’s own immune-resistance to Covid to where it was after the first and second jag – it actually sees it increase to a higher point than after either previous vaccinations. Don’t view the booster as an optional add-on – it really is vital in defending against Covid as we approach winter months with the threat of Omicron. Dr Nigel Calvert, Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership

Details on the new variant are still being investigated. Dr Calvert said the impact on businesses and essential services could be "significant".

