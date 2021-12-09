Child poverty and climate change key targets of latest Scottish Budget

Scotland's under pressure health and social care sectors are to receive a record £18bn next year, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes confirmed.

Ms Forbes unveiled her draft Budget for 2022-23, saying cash spending here would help "address immediate pressures across the NHS".

But with Holyrood's Finance Secretary revealing her tax and spending plans less than a month after the global Cop26 climate change summit in Glasgow - and with the SNP now in partnership with the Scottish Greens in government - she pledged almost £2bn would go towards decarbonising Scotland's homes, buildings, transport and industry.

Tackling climate change must be the "defining mission of our generation," Ms Forbes said.

She confirmed plans already announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to double the Scottish Child Payment - a weekly benefit paid to low income families with children - to £20 a week from April.

This will see "nearly £200m in next year's Budget going directly to lift children across Scotland out of poverty", she told MSPs.

Here she contrasted the actions of the Scottish Government with those of the Conservatives in Westminster, saying Holyrood was funding the "most ambitious anti-poverty measure anywhere in the UK" while the UK Government had cut £20 a week from Universal Credit.

Overall, more than £4bn has been set aside for social security and welfare payments - with £1.95bn of this going to fund the new Adult Disability Payment in 2022-23.

Meanwhile £110m will be used to fund the introduction of free bus travel for those aged under 22 from January, with £72m being used to expand free school lunches to all children in the first five years of primary school.

Another pledge will see £831m going to affordable housing, with Ms Forbes insisting that this and other measures will "make a big difference".

While Ms Forbes said her Budget would address the "key priorities" of tackling poverty, supporting the economy and dealing with climate change, she conceded it was a "Budget of choices" - adding there were some areas where she would have wished to spend more.

Despite the Scottish Government having been awarded the largest ever block grant from Westminster, the loss of specific Covid funding means Holyrood ministers have less to spend next year.

With Covid funding having been removed, our day-to-day funding next year is significantly less compared to the current year, at a time when we undeniably need to invest in the economy and help public services recover. Kate Forbes MSP

She also told MSPs Brexit had had an impact too, saying: "The Budget I'm presenting today is smaller than it would be if it wasn't for the impact of Brexit on our economy - a Brexit that has been imposed on Scotland against the express wish of the people that live here."

But with the last two Budgets having been drawn up to deal with the "immediate experiences" of Covid, Ms Forbes said with this package of measures she was looking to "lift our eyes to the future, while of course remaining vigilant to the effects of new variants".

She said: "This is a transitional Budget, as people, businesses and services get back on their feet."

To help families dealing with rising costs, she made little change to income tax rates in Scotland.

The thresholds for the lowest two tax bands - the starter rate and the basic rate - will be increased in line inflation, with the amount people have to earn before starting to pay the intermediate, higher and top rates frozen.

"Our progressive Scottish income tax policy means the majority of Scottish tax payers will continue to pay less income tax than if they lived elsewhere in the UK, while those who earn more will pay more," the Finance Secretary said

Speaking about the Budget package overall, Ms Forbes said: "Today's Budget is a Budget of choices, and we have chosen to tackle child poverty, to invest in the transition to net zero and to boost economic prosperity.

"It delivers on our manifesto promises - more teachers, more funding for our police and record investment in our health and social care services, as we stand united against the impacts of Covid 19.

"It is a Budget for households facing a cost of living crisis, targeting resources at low income families and making bold choices to address the devastating impact of child poverty.

"It is a Budget for a net zero future, that once again shows Scotland leading from the front, in the defining mission of our generation."

The Scottish Conservatives - the largest opposition party at Holyrood - criticised the draft Budget and accused the SNP of not protecting jobs and services. The party also pointed out that the Scottish Government had received its biggest-ever block grant from the UK Government.

Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Liz Smith MSP, said: "Rishi Sunak provided a huge funding increase for the Scottish Budget but once again, the SNP refused to pass on that record funding and deliver a fair deal for local communities. The SNP are giving businesses less than a quarter of what they deserve. They are leaving Scottish jobs in the lurch by refusing to deliver the tax cut that thousands of small businesses need to survive and thrive.

The Greens’ influence in government seems to have put improvements to Scotland's roads in the slow lane. Vital infrastructure projects that would kickstart the Scottish economy are no longer a priority for the SNP. Kate Forbes didn't take the opportunity to accelerate Scotland's economic recovery from Covid. Instead, she used this Budget as an opportunity to try and provoke more baseless grievances with the UK Government."

