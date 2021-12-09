Coronavirus cases have risen in Cumbria for the first time in six weeks - with some likely to be the Omicron variant.1,512 new cases were identified in the week ending 3 December - a 10% rise from 1,380 the previous week.

1,512 The number of new Covid cases identified in the week ending 3 December.

Since 22 October, cases have fallen consistently until now, however the figure still remains below the national average.

We had been bucking the national trend, so it is perhaps surprising it has taken so long for cases to start rising again. The Plan B measures announced by the Prime Minister last night make sense, they do reduce transmission and I’d strongly encourage everyone to take heed and think carefully about what you do as we head towards Christmas. Colin Cox, Cumbria’s Director of Public Health

Though it's not yet been confirmed whether any of the new cases are in fact Omicron, experts say we can expect more cases of the variant locally in the coming days and weeks.

It comes as the government announced new measures to combat the spread of the virus, including: