Cumbria Covid cases rise for first time in six weeks - with some likely to be Omicron
Coronavirus cases have risen in Cumbria for the first time in six weeks - with some likely to be the Omicron variant.1,512 new cases were identified in the week ending 3 December - a 10% rise from 1,380 the previous week.
Since 22 October, cases have fallen consistently until now, however the figure still remains below the national average.
Though it's not yet been confirmed whether any of the new cases are in fact Omicron, experts say we can expect more cases of the variant locally in the coming days and weeks.
It comes as the government announced new measures to combat the spread of the virus, including:
From 10 December: Mandatory face covering rules will be extended to most indoor settings (but will not include hospitality settings).
From 13 December: Guidance will be for people to work from home if they can - anyone who cannot work from home should continue to travel to their workplace
From 15 December: Introduction of mandatory certification for certain settings - this will mean a requirement to show vaccination status or a recent negative test to enter certain high risk settings