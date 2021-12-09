Play video

On tonight's programme, the Finance Secretary unveils her tax and spending plans, claiming they'll build a greener fairer country, but the Conservatives say local communities will be hit hard.

Also on the programme, call off your Christmas parties. The new advice from Public Health Scotland to combat the Omicron variant. Peter MacMahon asks Kate Forbes what support she can offer hospitality businesses now facing another bleak festive period. And after the Downing Street Christmas Party scandal Nicola Sturgeon calls on Boris Johnson to quit

