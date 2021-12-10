£20m of funding to make Cumbrian homes more energy efficient

District councils in Cumbria have received almost £20m from the government to make homes more energy efficient

As part of plans to tackle fuel poverty some households could receive up to £25,000 to install things like insulation, solar panels and heat pumps.

Carlisle City Council bid for £5,850,000 for a target of 600 homes with mains gas heating and £14,105,000 for 710 homes with non-gas heating across Cumbria.

The funding aims to boost the local economy to retrofit a target of 1,310 homes with energy efficiency measures including low-carbon heating.

The funding will provide much needed support for housing to make it more energy efficient and provide low-carbon heating across Cumbria. It'll support local residents and also provide a welcome boost to the local economy. Carlisle City Cllr Paul Nedved, Portfolio holder for Economy, Enterprise and Housing

It's hoped the scheme will help to tackle fuel poverty by increasing low-income households' energy efficiency rating while reducing their energy bills.

There are also hopes it will contribute towards towards the UK's target for net zero by 2050.

Owner occupied homes can receive up to £10,000 or £25,000 per household depending on the current efficiency of their homes.

To be eligible a household must have an annual income of less than £30,000, with larger thresholds for households with three or more members.

The scheme includes energy efficient measures, such as:

External wall insulation.

Internal wall and room in roof insulation.

Air source heat pumps (Low Carbon Heating).

Ground source heat pumps.

Solar PV.

Cavity wall, underfloor and loft insulation.

Smarter heating controls.

Single to double glazing.

The scheme will go live for applications in early 2022.

It will be managed by Homelife Carlisle, a Home Improvement Agency, provided by Carlisle City Council.