Carlisle United takeover talks off

Carlisle United's owners have announced that takeover talks are off.

They have said they had hoped for "deeper involvement" from Edinburgh Woolen Mill (EWM) after the club was given a loan by the organisation, which is owned by Sir Philip Day.

The owners have said that talks progressed but were abandoned following opposition from the Carlisle United Official Supporters Club (CUOSC).

We cannot have the team affected at such a vital time. We need to be able to focus fully on recovering on the field, and we cannot risk the ongoing uncertainty over our investment and ownership hampering that. Carlisle United

A deal was agreed in July 2021 which - subject to approval from the EFL - would have seen most shareholders transfer their shares and this would have also seen a restructure of the share capital of the club and a dilution of CUOSC voting rights.

This was revised in December that year and the CUOSC said it would not be acceptable

Further discussions carried on but did not progress.

The board sought legal advice and it became clear that the best option for all parties was to seek credible new potential investors with immediate effect, to avoid any further detriment to the club. We know some fans may be angry and upset that this takeover has not been achieved after we have tried for so long to make it happen. Carlisle United

The owners have also confirmed that the club is "financially secure" and have urged fans to get behind Keith Millen.

CUOSC has also issued a statement on the abandonment of takeover talk.

They said: "As we had done with previous potential investors we agreed to dilute our shareholding to allow a major change of control at the club. We need to make it clear at no time were we asked to give up any shares.

"We were asked to agree to allow the ‘B’ non-voting shares to be consolidated into the ‘A’ voting shares. The result would mean our voting share in the holding company would reduce to just under 10 per cent. We agreed this subject to a full change of control."

They have emphasised that the deal was unacceptable to them.

CUOSC were still asked to dilute our shareholding but this time there would have been no change of control at the club for the foreseeable future. We believe this would not have been acceptable to our members or the wider fan base. The holdings board was made aware that CUOSC would not support such an arrangement. It was unacceptable to CUOSC then and that remains the case today. Carlisle United Official Supporters Club

They added: "CUOSC now believes the time is right to move on and we hope this announcement will usher in a new era of transparency and engagement with fans."

Carlisle take on Stevenage on Saturday 11 December, 3pm kick off.