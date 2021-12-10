Meet the Cumbrian A&E doctor fighting for boxing glory this weekend

Play video

Report by Matthew Taylor

A doctor from Cumbria is heading to London this weekend to compete in for a boxing title previously won by Tyson Fury and Anthiny Joshua.

Ike Ogbo works in the accident and emergency department of the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle and has been boxing since he was a teenager.

They both feed into one another. So the pressure of competing and training and being in that very intense environment of being able to make quick fire decisions in the ring, you know, that carries over directly to my clinical practice where I'm making those off emergency decisions. Ike Ogbo

This weekend he will fight Harvey Dykes in the England Boxing National Amateur Championships fighting in the over 91kg (200lbs) weight division.

The 28-year-old, who is originally from Bolton, has been boxing since his teens and after representing his university gym during his medical training, he has now got his sights on winning in the final tomorrow.

If Ike wins, it could be a possible stepping stone to represent England or Team GB in the next Olympics.

He is not letting that influence his thinking though.

For now, I'm just focusing on getting in there, doing the job, sticking to my plan, remembering my training and conditioning and hopefully whatever whatever will be, will be whoever comes back, we'll go from there. Ike Ogbo

He is an inspiration to others at the club where he trains, Border City ABC.

He's the biggest. He's gone the furthest. And he trains harder than any of them. So they all look up because causes the example that they should be following. Dean Jobson, Coach

The fight takes place tomorrow at the University of East London SportsDock.