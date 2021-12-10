Meet the Cumbrian A&E doctor fighting for boxing glory this weekend
Report by Matthew Taylor
A doctor from Cumbria is heading to London this weekend to compete in for a boxing title previously won by Tyson Fury and Anthiny Joshua.
Ike Ogbo works in the accident and emergency department of the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle and has been boxing since he was a teenager.
This weekend he will fight Harvey Dykes in the England Boxing National Amateur Championships fighting in the over 91kg (200lbs) weight division.
The 28-year-old, who is originally from Bolton, has been boxing since his teens and after representing his university gym during his medical training, he has now got his sights on winning in the final tomorrow.
If Ike wins, it could be a possible stepping stone to represent England or Team GB in the next Olympics.
He is not letting that influence his thinking though.
He is an inspiration to others at the club where he trains, Border City ABC.
The fight takes place tomorrow at the University of East London SportsDock.