Avian Influenzo - also known as bird flu - has been confirmed at a premises in Allerdale, Cumbria.

The disease mainly affects birds, but on rare occasions can affect mammals including humans.

Several precautionary measures have been put in place, including a three kilometre protection zone, a 10 kilometre surveillance zone and the humane culling of birds at risk of infection.

The zones restrict access to locations where birds are kept, and impose restrictions on the movement of birds, however they do not limit access to residents or business owners.

Temporary road signs will be put in place along the zone boundaries for awareness. People in direct contact with the premises have been contacted and offered appropriate preventative treatment.

This is the second confirmed case of Avian Influenza in the county following previous cases at a premises near Silecroft in Copeland in November.

It was also detected at commercial premises near Gretna, Dumfries and Galloway, in Scotland.

I want to reassure residents that the risk to public health from avian flu is very low. However, it is important people do not touch or pick up any sick or dead birds to avoid spreading the virus, which can affect humans in rare cases. If you do find any dead swans, geese or ducks or other dead wild birds while out and about, please report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77. Colin Cox, Director of Public Health for Cumbria County Council

In response to the UK-wide outbreak of Avian Flu, Nationwide housing measures came into force on 29 November, meaning it’s now a legal requirement for all bird keepers across the UK to keep their birds indoors and to follow strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of and eradicate the disease.